Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Alimera Sciences Stock Up 13.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.38.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.