ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.
ALLETE Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE ALE traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.54. 762,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $67.45.
Institutional Trading of ALLETE
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
ALLETE Company Profile
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.
