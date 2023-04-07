ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

NYSE ALE traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.54. 762,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $67.45.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

