Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,062,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,811,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,526,000 after acquiring an additional 284,202 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. Analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.