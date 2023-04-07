Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Reaches $111.48 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $111.48 million and $700,409.05 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00011437 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001012 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020729 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

