Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.87. 497,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,705. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.24. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

See Also

