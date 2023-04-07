Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New $734,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.4% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.10. The company had a trading volume of 26,104,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,262,698. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $225.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

