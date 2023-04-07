Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Buys $212,250.00 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,661,296.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

ALTG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.39. 291,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $20.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALTG. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.