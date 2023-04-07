Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Buys $212,250.00 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,661,296.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Alta Equipment Group Price Performance
ALTG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.39. 291,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $20.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17.
Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.01%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALTG. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.
