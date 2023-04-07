Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,633,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Amedisys by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 329,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,014,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMED stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. Amedisys has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $169.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

