American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) is Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.5% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 139,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AEP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,991,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average is $91.07. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cfra raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

