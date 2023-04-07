American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

AMNB traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a market cap of $315.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity at American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 29.99%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey V. Haley purchased 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $93,584.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,245.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 26,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 39.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American National Bankshares, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Wealth Management segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.