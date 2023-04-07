American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) is Lapides Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 396,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. American Vanguard makes up about 4.6% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

AVD traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 89,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,259. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $617.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.93.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $159.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 4.50%. Equities analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

