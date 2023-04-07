Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.33 and traded as high as C$1.73. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 189,055 shares traded.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$280.34 million, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amerigo Resources

About Amerigo Resources

In other Amerigo Resources news, Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$349,011.36. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,750 shares of company stock worth $305,078. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

