Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.33 and traded as high as C$1.73. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 189,055 shares traded.
Amerigo Resources Stock Down 0.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$280.34 million, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82.
Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 300.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amerigo Resources
About Amerigo Resources
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
Read More
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play; Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.