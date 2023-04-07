Amplitude’s (AMPL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMPL. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Amplitude Stock Down 1.8 %

Amplitude stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.33. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $326,261 over the last three months. 45.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Amplitude by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.