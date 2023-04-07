Amplitude’s (AMPL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.98% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMPL. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.
Amplitude Stock Down 1.8 %
Amplitude stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.33. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Amplitude by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
