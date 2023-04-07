Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.27. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

ABCB opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,150,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,836,000 after buying an additional 158,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,256,000 after buying an additional 214,847 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

