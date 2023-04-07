Analysts Offer Predictions for Independent Bank Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.93. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $52.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 853.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 117,056 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 105,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 92,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $203,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $34,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at $252,680.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

See Also

