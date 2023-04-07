Analysts Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target at $289.27

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

ANSS stock opened at $322.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.17. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

