Analysts Set Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target at $43.43

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHCT shares. TheStreet upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Claire M. Gulmi acquired 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $75,084.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,167.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHCT opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $946.96 million, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.30%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Featured Stories

