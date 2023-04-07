Analysts Set Expectations for Paycor HCM, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Paycor HCM in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycor HCM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

PYCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Paycor HCM Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

PYCR opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $34.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after buying an additional 1,316,954 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,352,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,979,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 992,074 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,524,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,713,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Recommended Stories

