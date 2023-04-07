Analysts Set Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target at $31.33

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.46. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $51.87.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.36). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.06%.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,143,000 after buying an additional 223,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,969,000 after acquiring an additional 976,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,376,000 after acquiring an additional 162,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 78,606 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.