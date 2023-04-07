Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 10.8% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,788,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $442,656,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,028 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.3 %

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.74. 26,849,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,901,812. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $272.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.30.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.