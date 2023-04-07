Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 28000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Angkor Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.

Angkor Resources Company Profile

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its two mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 266 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. It also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

