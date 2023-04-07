Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anglo American from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Anglo American from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($44.71) to GBX 3,300 ($40.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.47) to GBX 3,400 ($42.23) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,528.57.

Anglo American Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $16.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

About Anglo American

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 5.68%.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

