ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of ANSYS worth $22,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.83.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.08. The stock had a trading volume of 421,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,657. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

