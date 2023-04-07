Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Lowered by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average of $104.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

