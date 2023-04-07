Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,970 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 317.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $185.06 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $364.07. The company has a market cap of $585.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.