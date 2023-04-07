Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $79.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

