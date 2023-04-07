Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $67.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

