Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,326 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,479,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,027,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 148,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after acquiring an additional 70,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $77.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

