Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 745,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 169,234 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

Shares of URTH opened at $117.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.45 and its 200-day moving average is $111.23. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $97.44 and a 12-month high of $127.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

