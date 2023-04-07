Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,098 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $84.19 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average is $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

