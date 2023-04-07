Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,938,000 after buying an additional 567,444 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $203.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

