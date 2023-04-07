ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.13.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.82. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $1,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.