Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 117,370 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,928,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,370 shares during the quarter. Dream Finders Homes accounts for 10.1% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $25,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,836,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after buying an additional 64,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 27.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 56,493 shares during the period. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DFH traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 115,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,520. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

