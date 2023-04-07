Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,900 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:AMBP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 44.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.