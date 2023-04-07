Arden Trust Co Has $847,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,219 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,463,000 after acquiring an additional 820,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $121.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $188.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.47. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

