Ark Trading Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001293 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $62.05 million and approximately $142.95 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004530 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004013 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,140,500 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

