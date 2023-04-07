Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Shares Down 0.7%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 1,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $24.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,756,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 179,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 71,444 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Company Profile

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

