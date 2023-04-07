Arweave Price Hits $8.46 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $282.55 million and $9.62 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $8.46 or 0.00030235 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,983.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.54 or 0.00445051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00128072 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

