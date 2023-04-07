ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.28

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and traded as high as $17.00. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 50,492 shares changing hands.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76,923 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.