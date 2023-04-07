ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.28

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and traded as high as $17.00. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 50,492 shares changing hands.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.
