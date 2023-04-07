Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.14

Shares of Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and traded as low as $14.12. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 97,621 shares.

Asahi Kasei Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.73.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

