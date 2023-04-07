Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $151.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASND. Credit Suisse Group cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,149.60% and a negative return on equity of 114.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

