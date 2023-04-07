Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.78.

ASND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $151.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $2,270,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $13,327,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $2,809,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%. The business had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.