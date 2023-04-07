ASD (ASD) One Day Volume Reaches $4.16 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $33.18 million and $4.16 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05100584 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,258,338.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

