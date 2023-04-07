Asio Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,909 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.17. 2,997,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.35.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

