Asio Capital LLC Lowers Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Asio Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.5% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.4% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 835,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $50.80.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.