Asio Capital LLC Purchases 824 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,525. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.65. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.03.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

