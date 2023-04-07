Asio Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up about 1.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.63. 986,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.90 and its 200-day moving average is $218.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $242.02.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

