Asio Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.04.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 41,216,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,347,056. The stock has a market cap of $222.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

