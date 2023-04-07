Asio Capital LLC Sells 38,502 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Asio Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,318 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,502 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,125.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 280,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 257,686 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 36,355,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,956,896. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.