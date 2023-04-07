Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Associated Banc Stock Up 1.1 %

ASB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.60. 1,028,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 94.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

